Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Three LaGrange teens arrested on multiple counts of entering auto

Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Three teens have been arrested on multiple counts of entering auto, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officials say that on Tuesday, October 7th, at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Springdale Dr and Edmondson Ave in reference to entering autos that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 17-year-old Andre Fannin, two 16-year-old juveniles, and an unidentified male walking.

Officials say they made contact with the individuals because two of them matched the description that a witness had given. They say one of the juvenile males fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. The unidentified male fled on foot but remains at large.

They say Fannin and the other juvenile were also detained and the Criminal Investigation Section, Det. Blane was contacted to assist with the investigation.

Following interviews with Fannin and the two juvenile males, all were charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto. Officials say several of the stolen items were recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners.

Fannin was transported to the Troup County Jail and the two juveniles were handled in accordance with in-custody juvenile protocols.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues
Jessica Rachele Maddox
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus
Wynnton Rd house fire
Wynnton Rd opens following aftermath of Columbus house fire
Southwest vs Spencer (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 5-7 scores & highlights
Augustas Maverick Hancock
Auburn man arrested on multiple counts of card fraud

Latest News

Michael James Mayberry Jr
Man arrested in connection to Phenix City homicide investigation that left 1 person dead
Wynnton Rd house fire
Wynnton Rd opens following aftermath of Columbus house fire
Chattahoochee Valley community gathers for day two of “Help the Hooch’ event
Chattahoochee Valley community gathers for day two of “Help the Hooch’ event
Treviana Cunnigham
Columbus Police find missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus