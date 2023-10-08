Three LaGrange teens arrested on multiple counts of entering auto

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Three teens have been arrested on multiple counts of entering auto, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officials say that on Tuesday, October 7th, at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Springdale Dr and Edmondson Ave in reference to entering autos that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 17-year-old Andre Fannin, two 16-year-old juveniles, and an unidentified male walking.

Officials say they made contact with the individuals because two of them matched the description that a witness had given. They say one of the juvenile males fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. The unidentified male fled on foot but remains at large.

They say Fannin and the other juvenile were also detained and the Criminal Investigation Section, Det. Blane was contacted to assist with the investigation.

Following interviews with Fannin and the two juvenile males, all were charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto. Officials say several of the stolen items were recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners.

Fannin was transported to the Troup County Jail and the two juveniles were handled in accordance with in-custody juvenile protocols.

