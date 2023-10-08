Two people displaced following Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Columbus on Saturday evening.

The fire occurred at a home on Wynnton Road in Midtown Columbus. The home, located at 1420 Wynnton Road, was constructed in 1837 according to a recent real estate listing.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

