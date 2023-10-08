Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Two people displaced following Columbus house fire

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Columbus on Saturday evening.

The fire occurred at a home on Wynnton Road in Midtown Columbus. The home, located at 1420 Wynnton Road, was constructed in 1837 according to a recent real estate listing.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Rachele Maddox
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues
Augustas Maverick Hancock
Auburn man arrested on multiple counts of card fraud
Southwest vs Spencer (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 5-7 scores & highlights
Citi Trends police presence
1 reported injured in shooting on Ft. Benning Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues
St. Francis hosts Breast Cancer Awareness event at hospital
St. Francis hosts Breast Cancer Awareness event at hospital
Faith and Blue Bicycle Ride brings community, law enforcement together
Faith and Blue Bicycle Ride brings community, law enforcement together
Faith and Blue Bicycle Ride brings community, law enforcement together
Faith and Blue Bicycle Ride brings community, law enforcement together