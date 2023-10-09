Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Aggressive’ bobcat attacks 2 children, officials say

FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.
FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.(Shenandoah National Park Follow)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Officials in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, are warning community members to be on the lookout after a bobcat reportedly attacked two children.

According to the fire department, the bobcat was spotted in the area of Melton and Williams McCurley roads in Winterville, in the northeastern part of the state, around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“If you live in that area, we ask you to be mindful of your surroundings and to please keep a close eye on your children when they are outside,” Oglethorpe Fire Department said.

The conditions of the children are unknown at this time, but emergency responders described the bobcat as “aggressive.”

The Department of Natural Resources, Department of Public Health, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office,and Oglethorpe County EMS are assisting.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Mayberry Jr
Man arrested in connection to Phenix City homicide investigation that left 1 person dead
Wynnton Rd house fire
Wynnton Rd opens following aftermath of Columbus house fire
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues
Treviana Cunnigham
Columbus Police find missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Jessica Rachele Maddox
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus

Latest News

File - Used Mack trucks are parked on a lot in Evans City, Pa., on Jan. 9, 2020. Union workers...
Workers at Mack Trucks go on strike after rejecting tentative contract deal
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike...
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting