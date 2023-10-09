Business Break
Columbus City Council to vote on appointment of new police chief

Stoney Mathis
Stoney Mathis(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus may soon have a new police chief after a recent city council meeting. The item to vote on the appointment of Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis is on the agenda.

Some Columbus residents talked about crime in the city. They said after so many homicides, they want crime to stop and hope a new police chief will help solve the issue.

Tabitha Ruiz has been in Columbus four years and says she has been a victim of recent crime herself.

“When I first moved in, we didn’t see that much, but within the last six months, we have seen an uptick. Myself included and having my truck broken into and my stuff stolen out of it.”

While she says the crime isn’t as serious as murders or sexual assault, she says she filed a police report online, and nothing has been done about it.

“I never once got a follow up from anybody. Not event as much as a phone call.”

The mayor’s agenda for the meeting is to appoint Mathis, who has been serving as Interim Police Chief since May. All of this came after former Police Chief Freddie Blackmon was forced into retirement in March of this year. When asked, residents had plenty to say about the selection of Mathis.

“He needs to make sure he works for every community, not just one community. You know just be for everybody,” one resident said.

“I got a chance to meet him. [He] seems like a great guy. He seems to have a good rapport with the folks that he works with. Just good,” another resident said.

There are only seven votes needed in order to confirm Mathis as chief. News Leader 9 will keep you updated on the latest.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

