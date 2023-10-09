Community prayer, candlelight wraps up LaGrange’s National Faith & Blue events

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange’s National Faith and Blue will wrap tonight following a community prayer and a candlelight vigil for parents who’ve lost a child.

LaGrange Police Department Chaplain Ann Baker says tonight’s event is an effort to put action behind the talk about change in the community.

Leaders and parents say they are seeing more and more young people dying, whether it’s from tragedies or violence, and they want to see that trend end.

Baker says tonight is about surrounding those who are hurting with community and offering them an opportunity to release.

“It’s a lot of hurting people that’s been through tragedies and know what to release and let go. Tonight is going to be one of those times that they can come together and embrace one another and share their feelings and light the candle in honor of their loved one.”

The event starts at 5:30 at the Town Square in Downtown LaGrange.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.