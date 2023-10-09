Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 17-year-old is charged with the murder of his grandmother in Phenix City. Police got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Late Sunday night, Phenix City police received a domestic violence call to a home on 3rd Avenue in Phenix City. When authorities arrived, police say they found 68-year-old Jynean Wolf was stabbed to death. During an investigation, police arrested Wolf’s 17-year-old grandson and charged him with murder. Wolf was pronounced dead on the scene. The Russell County Coroner says an autopsy is taking place in Montgomery.

“As of now, the death is being investigated by the Phenix City Police Department along with the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy first thing tomorrow morning. More details will be following.”

Residents of Phenix City say it is shocking to know something like this happened in their community. Alipio Velazquez is a resident of 3rd Avenue and says it used to be a good neighborhood.

“It seems to be getting worse the last few years. In this area, you had no issues around here. It’s just in the last four or five years, it’s gotten a whole lot worse.”

Velazquez says he’s lived on 3rd Avenue for 15 years, and he has never had any issues, and there are good people all around him.

“It’s been a very good neighborhood. I’ve been here since 2008, and it’s been a very good neighborhood. Just keep in touch with your neighbors and all. The people that live around me are all good people. We kind of socialize a little bit here and there. We keep up with who is who and everything like that.”

Velazquez says although he did not personally know the victim or her grandson, he’s saddened to see something like this happen in his neighborhood.

