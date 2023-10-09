Cool and sunny start to the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a seasonably cool fall weekend around the valley, the air starts to moderate in days ahead, especially when it comes to the overnight lows. That’s because moisture will really increase by mid to late week.

A full supply of sunshine on this Monday. After starting off in the 40s, we’ll have a pleasant October afternoon and a nice breeze at times out of the west. Highs between 76 and 80 degrees.

Temperatures reach the upper 70s in many spots Monday afternoon thanks to all of the sun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear most of tonight. One more chilly night with lows mostly in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Lows will be in the 40s to lower 50s early Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sun along with increasing high clouds for Tuesday should lead to some pretty picturesque views of the sky at times. A bit breezy and warmer with highs between 80 and 84 degrees.

Climbing into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re closer to 60 degrees Wednesday morning as humidity really starts to rise. That will lead to more clouds than sun and a chance of showers as early as Wednesday afternoon. Tropical moisture coming up from the Gulf and another system sweeping across the middle of the country will give us a decent chance of rain at times through Friday. The best chance of much needed rainfall will be the farther south you go from Columbus across our TV coverage area. A lot of us should get at least an inch of rain as it stands now. Stay tuned!

Rain comes up from the south Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Drying out over the weekend as another front brings us fall-like conditions. Next week starts off cool and dry it appears.

Overnight lows will be much warmer starting Tuesday night thanks to increasing clouds and eventually some rain chances. Right now, we think the rain ends by Saturday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.