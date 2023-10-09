Business Break
Flag football takes key step to being part of Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC return specialist KaVontae Turpin (9) of the Dallas Cowboys during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. The NFL and organizers in Los Angeles want to bring a distinctly American sport into the world’s largest sports festival with the addition of flag football.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By The Associated Press and EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who will bring a distinctly American sport into the world’s largest sports festival.

Two people familiar with a proposal from the Los Angeles organizing committee told The Associated Press on Monday that the committee had delivered its proposal to the International Olympic Committee, setting it up for a vote later this month at the IOC’s meeting in Mumbai, India. The people did not want to be named because the LA committee was expected to release the information later Monday.

Other sports on the list included baseball and softball — which were in the Tokyo Games in 2021 but will not be played next year in Paris — lacrosse, squash and cricket, a sport with a much wider global reach that will go over well in Brisbane, Australia, which is hosting in 2032, and in India, where the vote will take place.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

