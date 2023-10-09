Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and the Cooking Channel. He starred in his own show, “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello,” in addition to being a frequent judge on Bravo’s "Top Chef" and "Top Chef Masters.”(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Former Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello died Saturday after suffering anaphylactic shock from an acute allergic reaction. He was 61.

In a press release, Chiarello’s family said he was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments at a hospital in Napa, California, where he had been receiving treatment for a week.

The family did not say what caused Chiarello’s allergic reaction.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being,” his family said in a statement. “He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and the Cooking Channel. He starred in his own show, “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello,” in addition to being a frequent judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters.”

In 2011, he competed on Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef.”

Chiarello was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York. In 1985, just three years after his graduation, Food & Wine Magazine named him Chef of the Year.

His critically acclaimed restaurant Tra Vigne opened in Napa Valley in 1987, and he ventured into winemaking in 1999 with Chiarello Family Vineyards.

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts,” his family said. “His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Mayberry Jr
Man arrested in connection to Phenix City homicide investigation that left 1 person dead
Wynnton Rd house fire
Wynnton Rd opens following aftermath of Columbus house fire
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues
Treviana Cunnigham
Columbus Police find missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Jessica Rachele Maddox
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
Woman injured inside home in shooting on New Hutchinson Mill Road in Troup County
Woman injured inside home in shooting on New Hutchinson Mill Road in Troup County
In less than two years, she has donated approximately $15,000 worth of produce to organizations...
High school student donates 7,000 lbs. of produce from own garden
Claudia Goldin speaks to a reporter on the phone in her home in Cambridge, Mass. after learning...
Nobel economics prize goes to Harvard’s Claudia Goldin for research on the workplace gender gap