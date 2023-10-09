Food truck owners line up to honor Columbus entrepreneur killed in Auburn crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ten food truck owners came together to pay their respects to Jaylin Hubbard. A man whose loved ones say he was a true entrepreneur in the food truck business.

It’s been more than a week since he and his girlfriend, Kayla Byrd, died in a car wreck in Auburn. Authorities say the crash that killed the couple happened around 3 a.m. on Oct. 1 as they were headed home from a catering event.

Longtime friends of Jaylin, Marie Smith and Anthony McKee, helped put the food truck motorcade together.

“He was a hard worker. He started out with me and his father. We used to do it together, and then Jaylin took it over after his father passed. [What] I really remember about Jaylin is that pasta that he made. It was really good,” said McKee.

Hubbard’s funeral was also held today at the New Testament Church in Columbus. Kayla Byrd’s funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Cathedral of Prayer on Buena Vista Road.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.