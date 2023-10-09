Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hacker trying to sell data of people with Jewish ancestry taken from genetic testing company

FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.
FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.(Source: Ancestry.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A hacker is claiming to be selling millions of pieces of data stolen from the family genetics website 23andMe.

The data is up for sale on underground forums, and the first batch includes data of those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

In a blog post, the company acknowledged the potential leak but stated that the company itself had not been breached.

Instead, the company says it appears the hacker collected passwords and usernames stolen from other hacked websites and simply tried them 23andMe.

The data includes usernames, regional locations, birth years and profile pictures.

The company is investigating the incident, and is urging customers to change their passwords and to use two-factor authentication.

The leak comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks on Jews in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Mayberry Jr
Man arrested in connection to Phenix City homicide investigation that left 1 person dead
Wynnton Rd house fire
Wynnton Rd opens following aftermath of Columbus house fire
Treviana Cunnigham
Columbus Police find missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Three LaGrange teens arrested on multiple counts of entering auto

Latest News

FILE - A sample of condoms distributed freely by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is displayed at...
California governor vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students, citing cost
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israeli media say death toll in Israel from Hamas attack rises to 900
Halloween costumes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie, and Frankenstein are expected to...
These will be the most popular Halloween costumes this year
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid
African American burial grounds across the nation constantly face dangers of being erased or...
Sacred Ground