Man dies following physical altercation in Lanett, according to authorities(MGN)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department responded to the 800 block of 20th Street Southwest in regards to an unresponsive male on Oct. 7.

The male victim was transported from the scene by Lanett EMS and was flown to a regional trauma center where he died due to his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

According to authorities, the initial investigation indicated that there was a physical altercation between two adult males.

The Lanett police are still investigating.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more.

