One dead after allegedly being stabbed by teen grandson in Phenix City
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 17-year-old is in custody and charged with murder in the stabbing death of his grandparent.
Phenix City police responded to a domestic violence call on Oct. 8 in the 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
On the scene, they found 68-year-old Jynean Wolf who suffered from a stab wound to the chest. Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene.
The juvenile’s name is not being released at this time.
