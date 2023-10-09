Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

One More Nice Day Ahead; Beneficial Rain on the Way

Derek’s Forecast!
Rain comes up from the south Wednesday.
Rain comes up from the south Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will stay quiet heading into tonight and Tuesday with another chilly start and temperatures in the 40s in many spots early in the morning. Look for increasing clouds during the day Tuesday which will help to filter out the sunshine just a bit. Highs will climb even higher - back to the lower 80s - by the afternoon. Then, as we get ready for Wednesday, look for chances of rain increasing into the afternoon and evening hours, becoming widespread during the night and overnight into early Thursday. Shower chances will stick around Thursday - generally in the morning - before we dry things out a bit, and then look for another increase in the rain Thursday night into Friday with rain lingering into Friday night and the morning hours on Saturday. When all is said and done, we might pick up anywhere between 1-3 inches of much-needed rain across the Chattahoochee Valley between Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 70s for the middle of the week through the weekend, but look for another shot of drier and cooler air to settle in by late in the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Mayberry Jr
Man arrested in connection to Phenix City homicide investigation that left 1 person dead
Wynnton Rd house fire
Wynnton Rd opens following aftermath of Columbus house fire
One dead after allegedly being stabbed by teen grandson in Phenix City
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City
Treviana Cunnigham
Columbus Police find missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues

Latest News

Temperatures reach the upper 70s in many spots Monday afternoon thanks to all of the sun.
Cool and sunny start to the workweek
Sunny and mild Monday afternoon with highs approaching 80 degrees.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Sunday Night Weather on the Go
Sunday Night Weather on the Go
Rain Coverage
Another Cool and Sunny Day for the Valley