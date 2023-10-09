One More Nice Day Ahead; Beneficial Rain on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will stay quiet heading into tonight and Tuesday with another chilly start and temperatures in the 40s in many spots early in the morning. Look for increasing clouds during the day Tuesday which will help to filter out the sunshine just a bit. Highs will climb even higher - back to the lower 80s - by the afternoon. Then, as we get ready for Wednesday, look for chances of rain increasing into the afternoon and evening hours, becoming widespread during the night and overnight into early Thursday. Shower chances will stick around Thursday - generally in the morning - before we dry things out a bit, and then look for another increase in the rain Thursday night into Friday with rain lingering into Friday night and the morning hours on Saturday. When all is said and done, we might pick up anywhere between 1-3 inches of much-needed rain across the Chattahoochee Valley between Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 70s for the middle of the week through the weekend, but look for another shot of drier and cooler air to settle in by late in the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.