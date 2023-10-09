Business Break
Columbus man accused of fatally shooting man in the back of head on I-85

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is charged with murder following the shooting death of a Texas man inside a vehicle on Interstate 85.

29-year-old JonThomas Cloud was sitting in the rear of the car while traveling back from Atlanta to Columbus when he allegedly shot 71-year-old Andrew Stankiewicz in the back of his head according to authorities.

On Oct. 8 deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange in regards to a person shot.

According to authorities, the deputies were advised by a Sergeant with the LaGrange Police Department of a vehicle parked in the ambulance bay as a possible crime scene, and once the vehicle was secured, investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division noticed blood in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and bullet holes in the front window and the passenger seat.

Authorities also say that investigators have determined that the female driver, who’s the wife of Stankiewicz, and Cloud traveled to Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Airport to pick up Stankiewicz, and at some point during their drive to Columbus on I-85, Cloud shot Stankiewicz in the back of his head. Then, the driver drove to West Georgia Medical Center.

Cloud is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

