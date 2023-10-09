Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Welcome party celebrates athletes from around the world in the Columbus Historic District

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -186 athletes from 17 different countries were celebrated in the Columbus Historic District on Oct. 9 with a welcome block party before the start of the 2023 World Freestyle Kayak Championships.

The 2023 World Freestyle Kayak Championships is an international sporting event that kicks off Oct. 9 featuring hundreds of world-class athletes.

The event is an Olympic-style event with athletes 15 to 60 years old competing.

“I’m so proud of both these cities of Phenix City, Alabama and Columbus, Georgia for all they’ve done for this sport of freestyle kayaking,” said Mason Hargrove.

Hargrove is a native of Phenix City and a 3-time Team USA competitor. He said it’s special to see people he sees maybe twice a year in his hometown

“Able to have all my friends from all over the world just to come and experience the town that I’ve grown up in and paddle the wave that I’ve trained on my entire life,” he said.

Hargrove said that freestyle kayaking means a lot to him.

“It’s a way that we’re able to express ourselves through our tricks on the wave. Each athlete has their own individual style,” he said.

Throughout the week of the competition, there are nearly 30 events. Tim Reese from Germany and Osinde Eiikisawsi from Uganda are two of the men competing.

“I feel incredibly excited for the upcoming worlds this week, as I put like a lot of training in the past few months. I went to Canada, trained every day, and now I’m here weather’s good like all the people start to arrive and like all different nationalities and it’s amazing to see old friends again,” Reese said.

“I put in a lot of effort and tried to look for the how to get into and it was hard to get into, but yeah I was lucky. I had good people to help and I got a little sponsorship until I got in, and I’m super excited being here with people all over the world,” Eiikisawsi said.

The action this week will happen on both sides of the river.

The squirt boat competition begins at Love Island in Phenix City on Monday, Oct 9 at 10 a.m., Then, from Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 14, every competition is free to watch at Waveshaper Island.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Mayberry Jr
Man arrested in connection to Phenix City homicide investigation that left 1 person dead
Wynnton Rd house fire
Wynnton Rd opens following aftermath of Columbus house fire
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues
Treviana Cunnigham
Columbus Police find missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Jessica Rachele Maddox
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus

Latest News

CPD hosts Faith and Blue Bicycle ride in honor of fallen comrade
CPD hosts Faith and Blue Motorcycle ride in honor of fallen comrade
Chattahoochee Valley community gathers for day two of “Help the Hooch’ event
Chattahoochee Valley community gathers for day two of “Help the Hooch’ event
St. Francis hosts Breast Cancer Awareness event at hospital
St. Francis hosts Breast Cancer Awareness event at hospital
Faith and Blue Bicycle Ride brings community, law enforcement together
Faith and Blue Bicycle Ride brings community, law enforcement together