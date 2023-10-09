Welcome party celebrates athletes from around the world in the Columbus Historic District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -186 athletes from 17 different countries were celebrated in the Columbus Historic District on Oct. 9 with a welcome block party before the start of the 2023 World Freestyle Kayak Championships.

The 2023 World Freestyle Kayak Championships is an international sporting event that kicks off Oct. 9 featuring hundreds of world-class athletes.

The event is an Olympic-style event with athletes 15 to 60 years old competing.

“I’m so proud of both these cities of Phenix City, Alabama and Columbus, Georgia for all they’ve done for this sport of freestyle kayaking,” said Mason Hargrove.

Hargrove is a native of Phenix City and a 3-time Team USA competitor. He said it’s special to see people he sees maybe twice a year in his hometown

“Able to have all my friends from all over the world just to come and experience the town that I’ve grown up in and paddle the wave that I’ve trained on my entire life,” he said.

Hargrove said that freestyle kayaking means a lot to him.

“It’s a way that we’re able to express ourselves through our tricks on the wave. Each athlete has their own individual style,” he said.

Throughout the week of the competition, there are nearly 30 events. Tim Reese from Germany and Osinde Eiikisawsi from Uganda are two of the men competing.

“I feel incredibly excited for the upcoming worlds this week, as I put like a lot of training in the past few months. I went to Canada, trained every day, and now I’m here weather’s good like all the people start to arrive and like all different nationalities and it’s amazing to see old friends again,” Reese said.

“I put in a lot of effort and tried to look for the how to get into and it was hard to get into, but yeah I was lucky. I had good people to help and I got a little sponsorship until I got in, and I’m super excited being here with people all over the world,” Eiikisawsi said.

The action this week will happen on both sides of the river.

The squirt boat competition begins at Love Island in Phenix City on Monday, Oct 9 at 10 a.m., Then, from Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 14, every competition is free to watch at Waveshaper Island.

