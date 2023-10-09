Business Break
Woman injured inside home in shooting on New Hutchinson Mill Road in Troup County

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of New Hutchinson Mill Road on Oct. 8 in regards to a person being shot.

Once on the scene, the deputy confirmed that there was a small gunshot wound in the center part of a female’s back.

According to Troup County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Sergeant Stewart Smith, officers spoke with the woman and others inside the home, and they said they heard what sounded like firecrackers outside the home, and then realized the bullets were penetrating when the victim was struck.

Officers found multiple shell casings outside the home, and they also discovered a neighbor’s vehicle had also been struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Columbus with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

