Another dry day before much needed rain arrives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time in several weeks, noteworthy rain is in the forecast starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. We’ll have a chance of rain through early Saturday at times.

Much needed rain moves in for the second half of the workweek. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sun and increasing high clouds Tuesday. Warmer and a bit breezy at times with highs between 81 and 84 degrees.

Highs climb into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon despite increasing clouds. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy and warmer tonight. Still dry with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s early Wednesday.

Thicker clouds and limited sun for Wednesday. Rain coverage increases during the afternoon and evening as deep moisture moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs in the mid 70s with beneficial rain becoming likely by late afternoon or early evening. Futurecast data suggests a steady rain, sometimes heavy, for several hours Wednesday night.

Rain moves up from the south Wednesday afternoon and evening leading to increasingly wet weather in the valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll still have a pretty decent chance of rain Thursday morning for the commute to work and school. However, I think much of the rest of the day we could have a pretty good dry spell. Highs in the low 70s with peeks of sun. One more wave of rain is possible Friday into Saturday morning, although it may not be as widespread as Wednesday’s. Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s to upper 70s. Total rain amounts for many, especially south of I-85 could be around an inch or two. Some southern communities could get more depending where the heavier rain sets up.

Rain coverage peaks mid-week but we could some more occasional rain through Friday or early Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Drying out over the weekend. It appears we’ll top out at 80 degrees or a little above Saturday before another 10-20 degree cool down comes our way Sunday and early next week leading to highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s.

