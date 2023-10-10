Don’t Forget to Pack your Umbrella Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much-needed rain is on its way! Thanks to some tropical moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico, our rain coverage increases Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We can expect temperatures in the low- to mid-70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday thanks to the clouds and rain coverage. Heading out the door on Wednesday, don’t forget to pack your rain gear because while it will by dry and cloudy to start the day, rain coverage will increase in the afternoon and stick around overnight and into Thursday morning. Rain coverage on Wednesday is 60% with overnight rain coverage at 90%. Rain will stick around on Thursday especially in those morning hours before rain coverage decreases throughout the afternoon; when the rain begins to decrease you can expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Rain moves up from the south Wednesday afternoon and evening leading to increasingly wet weather in the valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The rain returns to the Valley on Friday with coverage between 40-60% ahead of a cold front that will work through the region on Saturday leaving behind cooler temperatures and sunnier skies. Saturday looks to be the warmest day with temperatures in the low-80s; however, Sunday expect high temperatures in the low-70s low temperatures Sunday night in the upper-40s.

Weekend Forecast (WTVM Weather)

