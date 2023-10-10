Fort Moore set to host 3-Day annual Oktoberfest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Moore will celebrate German culture and Oktoberfest traditions in their 20th Annual Oktoberfest beginning Friday, Oct. 20 until Sunday, Oct. 22.

The event will be at Uchee Creek Campground & Marina and admission and parking will be free for attendees.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday with a keg tapping ceremony, and while the keg is tapped, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will play the United States and German national anthems.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a variety of activities for all ages. Some of those include a 5k and 10k race, games, authentic German food, contests and more.

There will also be a Biergarten (beer garden), and live entertainment from Sonnenschein Express, the Queen of Oktoberfest, and the McOE Band.

Children will have several activities they can participate in such as inflatables, drum circle, pumpkin patch, quad jump, games, arts and crafts, rides and more.

The Uchee Activity Center is being turned into a Sports Club for attendees to watch college football and NFL games on six TVs throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, the annual non-denominational Crossroads church service will start at 11 a.m. EDT in the Biergarten (Beer Garden).

To see a full list of activities or for more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.