Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Fort Moore set to host 3-Day annual Oktoberfest

Columbus City Council to vote on appointment of new police chief
Columbus City Council to vote on appointment of new police chief(Source: Fort Moore MWR)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Moore will celebrate German culture and Oktoberfest traditions in their 20th Annual Oktoberfest beginning Friday, Oct. 20 until Sunday, Oct. 22.

The event will be at Uchee Creek Campground & Marina and admission and parking will be free for attendees.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday with a keg tapping ceremony, and while the keg is tapped, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will play the United States and German national anthems.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a variety of activities for all ages. Some of those include a 5k and 10k race, games, authentic German food, contests and more.

There will also be a Biergarten (beer garden), and live entertainment from Sonnenschein Express, the Queen of Oktoberfest, and the McOE Band.

Children will have several activities they can participate in such as inflatables, drum circle, pumpkin patch, quad jump, games, arts and crafts, rides and more.

The Uchee Activity Center is being turned into a Sports Club for attendees to watch college football and NFL games on six TVs throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, the annual non-denominational Crossroads church service will start at 11 a.m. EDT in the Biergarten (Beer Garden).

To see a full list of activities or for more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City
CRIME (GFX)
Columbus man accused of fatally shooting man in the back of head inside vehicle on I-85
Treviana Cunnigham
Columbus Police find missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Food truck owners line up to honor Columbus entrepreneur killed in Auburn crash
Michael James Mayberry Jr
Man arrested in connection to Phenix City homicide investigation that left 1 person dead

Latest News

Stoney Mathis
Columbus City Council approves appointment of new police chief
Food truck owners line up to honor Columbus entrepreneur killed in Auburn crash
LPD logo
Community prayer, candlelight wraps up LaGrange’s National Faith & Blue events
Welcome party celebrates athletes from all over the world in the Columbus Historic District
Welcome party celebrates athletes from around the world in the Columbus Historic District