HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: October 12-13

Harris County vs Northside (October 2023)
Harris County vs Northside (October 2023)(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Sports Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are only a few weeks left in the regular high school football season. A number of games across Georgia and Alabama will determine region leaders this week as teams position themselves for the playoffs.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Plays from Auburn, Calvary Christian and Loachapoka are your nominees for Play of the Week. You have until 3PM CT / 4PM ET Thursday to lock in your vote. Remember, you can vote daily!

