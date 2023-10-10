HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: October 12-13

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are only a few weeks left in the regular high school football season. A number of games across Georgia and Alabama will determine region leaders this week as teams position themselves for the playoffs.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW MATCHUPS]

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Plays from Auburn, Calvary Christian and Loachapoka are your nominees for Play of the Week. You have until 3PM CT / 4PM ET Thursday to lock in your vote. Remember, you can vote daily!

