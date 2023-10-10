Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A person is dead in Wisconsin after a semitruck rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of manure.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report of a rollover crash off Highway 25 near the town of Nelson Tuesday night.

Authorities said when crews arrived they found the tractor-trailer on its side and engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the flames, but they located the 63-year-old driver deceased inside the truck.

The semi was traveling on Highway 25 when it crossed the center median. It ended up going into a ditch, hitting an embankment before rolling over, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was hauling manure and about 5,000 gallons were spilled in the area because of the crash.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver killed. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City
CRIME (GFX)
Columbus man accused of fatally shooting man in the back of head inside vehicle on I-85
Food truck owners line up to honor Columbus entrepreneur killed in Auburn crash
Treviana Cunnigham
Columbus Police find missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing
Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing

Latest News

Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
More presumed human remains recovered from submersible that imploded, killing 5, Coast Guard says
Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
Crime Scene Investigators pore over evidence in Bravon Tukes trial
Multiple Columbus murder trials kick off in Muscogee County court