COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 28-year-old man.

Reggie Cornelius Stokes was last seen by his family on Sept. 22, and his last post on social media was on Sept. 23.

Stokes is 5′11 with short dreadlocks.

Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22 (Source: Opelika Police Department)

If you have any information about where he is you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

