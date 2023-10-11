Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Beneficial rain arrives later Wednesday and Wednesday night

Tyler’s forecast
Rain becomes likely by later Wednesday afternoon and especially Wednesday night.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage increases from south to north Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours. By sunset, if not before, everyone should plan on wet weather.

Rain becomes likely later Wednesday and Wednesday night with lighter rain at times after...
Rain becomes likely later Wednesday and Wednesday night with lighter rain at times after Thursday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Thick clouds Wednesday with showers starting in our southern counties near Highway 82 by midday or early afternoon. That moisture lifts to the north as we go through the rest of the day. Rain coverage will be around 70% for the WTVM area by late afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Rain coverage increases from south to north Wednesday afternoon.
Rain coverage increases from south to north Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy and wet with rain pretty much a guarantee starting this evening and most of the night. Futurecast data suggests the rain will be pretty steady tonight, heavy at times. The wind will pick up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees early Thursday.

A steady, soaking rain tonight.
A steady, soaking rain tonight.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The most likely time you’ll encounter rain Thursday is during the morning commute. The bulk of the rain should end from west to east by mid morning or so. For the rest of Thursday, we expect clouds, some sun and perhaps still a few spotty showers at times. Breezy with highs mostly in the low 70s.

It's safe to say our dry stretch is coming to an end.
It's safe to say our dry stretch is coming to an end.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Still some occasional scattered showers Friday as it stays pretty cloudy. Getting kinda muggy Friday and especially Saturday. Things start to dry out Saturday as it turns breezy, but isolated showers are possible still through Saturday morning with a little more sun as the day progresses. Highs top out in the low 80s. Sunday looks 10-15 degrees cooler as the winds shift.

The weekend starts off warm and a bit muggy with maybe a few leftover showers before it turns...
The weekend starts off warm and a bit muggy with maybe a few leftover showers before it turns breezy and much cooler.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Chilly for the first half of next week and dry with passing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s!

Turning much cooler again by the second half of the weekend and early next week.
Turning much cooler again by the second half of the weekend and early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRIME (GFX)
Columbus man accused of fatally shooting man in the back of head inside vehicle on I-85
Food truck owners line up to honor Columbus entrepreneur killed in Auburn crash
Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing
Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City

Latest News

Rain becomes likely by later Wednesday afternoon and especially Wednesday night.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Rain moves up from the south Wednesday afternoon and evening leading to increasingly wet...
Don’t Forget to Pack your Umbrella Tomorrow
Highs climb into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon despite increasing clouds.
Another dry day before much needed rain arrives