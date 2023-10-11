Beneficial rain arrives later Wednesday and Wednesday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage increases from south to north Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours. By sunset, if not before, everyone should plan on wet weather.

Rain becomes likely later Wednesday and Wednesday night with lighter rain at times after Thursday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Thick clouds Wednesday with showers starting in our southern counties near Highway 82 by midday or early afternoon. That moisture lifts to the north as we go through the rest of the day. Rain coverage will be around 70% for the WTVM area by late afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Rain coverage increases from south to north Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy and wet with rain pretty much a guarantee starting this evening and most of the night. Futurecast data suggests the rain will be pretty steady tonight, heavy at times. The wind will pick up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees early Thursday.

A steady, soaking rain tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The most likely time you’ll encounter rain Thursday is during the morning commute. The bulk of the rain should end from west to east by mid morning or so. For the rest of Thursday, we expect clouds, some sun and perhaps still a few spotty showers at times. Breezy with highs mostly in the low 70s.

It's safe to say our dry stretch is coming to an end. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Still some occasional scattered showers Friday as it stays pretty cloudy. Getting kinda muggy Friday and especially Saturday. Things start to dry out Saturday as it turns breezy, but isolated showers are possible still through Saturday morning with a little more sun as the day progresses. Highs top out in the low 80s. Sunday looks 10-15 degrees cooler as the winds shift.

The weekend starts off warm and a bit muggy with maybe a few leftover showers before it turns breezy and much cooler. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Chilly for the first half of next week and dry with passing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s!

Turning much cooler again by the second half of the weekend and early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

