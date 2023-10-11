Columbus pastor reacts to Hamas attack on Israel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local retired Army sergeant and pastor, Jeff Struecker, gave his take on the uprising in Israel and the meaning of the war for the Middle East and the future of the world.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, many Israelis woke up to sirens after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip when Hamas, a terrorist organization, launched a deadly coordinated attack on civilians in Israel near Gaza.

Struecker said even though the tragedy took place in Israel, it’s also an attack on all free people in the world.

‘’So the U.S., like every free country, has a responsibility to step up and to stand up and to say this is unacceptable, and if we have to, we’ll pitch in to make sure that it doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Struecker served in the army for 22 years from being an elite ranger to an Army Chaplin. During his time, he went on more than 12 combat deployments.

“Any time freedom is threatened, all free people need to be concerned. Anytime terrorists can, you know attack, innocent civilians. If that is allowed to happen, then that same attack can happen in our borders or in other countries’ borders tomorrow,’’ Struecker said,

Struecker is currently a pastor of 2 Cities Church in Columbus. He said after the attack in Israel he received a lot of questions from his members about end time prophecy.

‘’I don’t know that we can tie what’s happening in Israel tonight to a very specific Bible verse in Revelation, and I think some people want to make that connection,” he said. “I would just say there’s no doubt that all of this is moving us towards, there will be wars there will be rumors of wars. It’s going to get worse, and then I’m going to come back, it’s what Jesus reminds us.’’

Reverend Johnny H Flakes from Fourth Street Baptist Church said its important to not take the bible chapter revelation out of context.

‘’And so you have those symbols or you have some of those signs, but that is not the true end time that it references. It just talks about those things, what happens. So, we see some of the things that are unfolding, but that is not the true evidence of the end times,” he said.

