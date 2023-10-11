Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Deputies find unusual pizza topping during traffic stop

Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.
Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSAMOND, Calif. (Gray News) – Deputies in California found an unusual topping on a pizza during a vehicle search – a gun.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Rosamond area on Tuesday and found the driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a warrant and previous weapons violations.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5...
While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns – one of which was concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.

Deputies said they arrested Carson and the three passengers in the vehicle. All four were booked at the Justice Receiving Facility on multiple weapon and drug charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRIME (GFX)
Columbus man accused of fatally shooting man in the back of head inside vehicle on I-85
Food truck owners line up to honor Columbus entrepreneur killed in Auburn crash
Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing
Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City

Latest News

An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand...
Capitol riot prosecutors seek prison for former Michigan candidate for governor
A destroyed house by an earthquake is seen in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of...
6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000
FILE - Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022,...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she says
O’Fallon, Mo., police officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on I-70 overpass
Officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on interstate overpass