Human remains found in Opelika during search for missing man

Human remains found in Opelika
Human remains found in Opelika(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika authorities find human remains while searching for a missing 28-year-old man.

According to the Opelika Police Department, on Oct. 9, a search for Reggie Stokes, a man who was last seen on Sept. 22, was being conducted.

During the investigation, Alpha Team K9 Search & Rescue was looking in a wooded area near the 100 block of Bay Street and was alerted to the presence of human remains on Oct. 11.

At this time, it is unknown if the remains found are the missing man. The remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department.

