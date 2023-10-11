Business Break
Lee County Sheriff’s Office search for Tuskegee woman with multiple warrants

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman wanted on multiple charges.

27-year-old Deanna Mae Groover has warrants for the following charges:

  • Financial exploitation of the elderly
  • 2 counts of possession of a forged instrument, third degree
  • Theft of property, third degree

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

