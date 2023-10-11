Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man critically injured in overnight multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. 280 in Lee County

File
File(MGN)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An overnight crash between a tractor-trailer truck and a car in Lee County has left a man critically injured.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Lee Road 175 and U.S. Highway 280 in the Salem community.

Several emergency crews and a lifesaver helicopter were on the scene around 12 a.m.

The driver of the car was airlifted to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, and he is in the intensive care unit.

Sherriff Jay Jones said the man was a correctional officer in Lee County, but his identity has not been released.

“He is a Lee County Sheriff’s Officer Corrections Deputy and a member of our LCSO family. Our prayers are with him, his family and the medical staff treating him at present,” said Jones.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRIME (GFX)
Columbus man accused of fatally shooting man in the back of head inside vehicle on I-85
Food truck owners line up to honor Columbus entrepreneur killed in Auburn crash
Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing
Community shares thoughts on Phenix City grandmother killed in deadly stabbing
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City
Teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Phenix City

Latest News

Chattahoochee River
Columbus State, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper partner to keep local waters clean
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River
Opelika police asks for public’s help to find sexual abuse suspect
Opelika police asks for public’s help to find sexual abuse suspect