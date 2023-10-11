Man critically injured in overnight multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An overnight crash between a tractor-trailer truck and a car in Lee County has left a man critically injured.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Lee Road 175 and U.S. Highway 280 in the Salem community.

Several emergency crews and a lifesaver helicopter were on the scene around 12 a.m.

The driver of the car was airlifted to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, and he is in the intensive care unit.

Sherriff Jay Jones said the man was a correctional officer in Lee County, but his identity has not been released.

“He is a Lee County Sheriff’s Officer Corrections Deputy and a member of our LCSO family. Our prayers are with him, his family and the medical staff treating him at present,” said Jones.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.