Man injured in shooting on Buck Murphy Road in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department responded to 100 Buck Murphy Road shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 10 in regards to a person being shot.

According to authorities, when officers arrived on the scene they found 31-year-old Joshua Carothers laying in the roadway with a single gunshot wound to his knee.

Carothers was airlifted to Piedmont Hospital for treatment.

Officials say Crothers has been uncooperative with the investigation, and no suspects have been named at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident. You are asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Montondo at 706-883-2644.

