The Steady Rainfall Continues Well Into the Overnight Hours

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The steady rain the Valley has seen this evening continues tonight and will continue well into early tomorrow morning. The rain will be heavy at times later tonight, but there are no concerns for severe weather with this rain-making system. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, have the umbrella ready as this is when the Valley will see the tail end of the best showers, but a few light showers may linger throughout our Thursday. Temperatures tomorrow will start in the upper 50s to low 60s in spots before eventually warming up to the upper 60s to low 70s. The cloud cover tomorrow will help keep temperatures slightly cooler throughout the day. Friday will feature much of the same with more rain that will be more scattered in nature, but still no heavy downpours to be expected which is great news for high school football. Looking ahead to the weekend and next week, conditions begin to dry out, but the cooler air doesn’t settle into the Valley until Sunday morning. Saturday, highs will be flirting with the low 80s before cooling down to the upper 40s Sunday morning. The dry weather stretches from Saturday afternoon well into next week with highs Sunday and the work week in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

