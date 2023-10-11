Business Break
Traffic stop on I-185 in Columbus results in drug bust, 1 man arrested

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A major drug bust made by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol ends with a man behind bars.

The two law enforcement agencies conducted a traffic stop on I-185 that resulted in the arrest of Hunter Vaughn.

Authorities found Vaughn in possession of about 56.2 pounds of marijuana that was pre-packaged and ready for distribution.

Vaughn was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with a felony of trafficking marijuana.

