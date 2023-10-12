Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Carolyn Wright resigns at Central, will begin new coaching career at J.A.G. High School

Carolyn Wright resings at Central, will become Girl’s Basketball Head Coach at JAG
Carolyn Wright resings at Central, will become Girl’s Basketball Head Coach at JAG(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hall of Fame basketball coach Carolyn Wright has a new home. After 32 years at the helm of Central’s girls basketball program, Wright was told in June that the school was going in a different direction.

Wright, who remained with Central High School in a faculty role, turned in her resignation on Wednesday. Her last day at the school was Thursday, October 12.

Wright is off to J.A.G. High School, formerly known as Jefferson Davis, to take over as the school’s Athletic Director and Head Girl’s Basketball Coach. Wright says she has nothing but love for the Central High School/Phenix City community.

Wright was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Traffic stop on I-185 in Columbus results in drug bust, 1 man arrested
File
Man critically injured in overnight multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. 280 in Lee County
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case

Latest News

Harris County vs Northside (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: October 12-13
THE SCORE: October 12-13 High school football preview
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page...
Jalen Milroe has career day, Tide take down Texas A&M
Southwest vs Spencer (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 5-7 scores & highlights