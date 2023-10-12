City of Columbus holds 16th Annual Hometown Connection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 16th Annual Hometown Connection gives local officials the chance to voice to legislation what they want state officials to introduce or support in the 2024 Georgia Legislative Session.

“We want them to know that home rule is important to use, and we want them to protect home rule. And we want them to protect us from bad legislation that might get introduced in Atlanta,” said City Manager Isaiah Hugley.

Those officials also took the opportunity to give state legislators an update on what’s being done in the city.

There are 21 proposed items from city leaders on the 2024 Legislative Agenda. One proposal aims at giving registered nurses more responsibilities.

“Things that they would be able to do help improve the lives of those they serve like writing prescriptions and writing authorizations to get a parking permit to park in handicapped spaces.”

Another item on the agenda is affordable housing.

“We need to try to come up with some waiver systems so that we’re able to try to provide opportunities for our police officers, our teachers to afford to live in a quality home.”

Marvin Broadwater Sr., a citizen at the event, says he wants to see more funding for youth in the community.

Senator Ed Harbison says although there may be some challenges getting everything done, they’re going to try.

“But we’re gonna try all them because, as a consequence, it’s gonna affect somebody in a positive way in our city or in our delegation.”

City Manager Hugley says he encourages people to continue to get involved in local and state government by knowing the issues and advocating them.

Below is a complete list of all 21 proposed items:

