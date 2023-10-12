Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Gloomy, cool with occasional showers continuing as heaviest rain ends

Tyler’s forecast
The chance of rain continues Thursday and Friday, but it won't be as heavy for the most part.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Much needed rain fell across the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday night with a half inch to 3 inches of rain recorded. Even as the heaviest rain slides east after Thursday morning, we hold onto the gloomy weather.

Steady rain is most likely through mid morning Thursday before tapering down. While it gets drier after that, it will be far from dry. Cloudy and breezy today with passing light showers possible for the remainder of the day. Highs only in the mid 60s.

Rain coverage decreases by late Thursday morning. However, passing showers are still possible.
Rain coverage decreases by late Thursday morning. However, passing showers are still possible.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Overcast with a few showers around. Temperatures remain mostly in the 60s.

Still gloomy with scattered light showers around Friday. Rain coverage will be around 50%. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Keep the umbrella handy through Friday. Rain will be lighter, but still possible at any time...
Keep the umbrella handy through Friday. Rain will be lighter, but still possible at any time through Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Breezy as we dry out this weekend as a cold front sweeps through by Saturday evening. Warm until then Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning lows will start off near 60 and highs will end up near 80 degrees, which is actually seasonable for this time of year. It’ll be about 10 degrees cooler Sunday. Highs may barely reach 70 degrees.

Saturday will be seasonably warm near 80 degrees with maybe a stray shower at best early....
Saturday will be seasonably warm near 80 degrees with maybe a stray shower at best early. Cooler Sunday. Breezy both days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Next week starts off chilly, dry and mostly sunny. Highs look to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Can you say sweater weather?!? Slightly warmer perhaps late next week.

Drying out by the weekend and cooling off by next week.
Drying out by the weekend and cooling off by next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Traffic stop on I-185 in Columbus results in drug bust, 1 man arrested
File
Man critically injured in overnight multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. 280 in Lee County
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River

Latest News

The chance of rain continues Thursday and Friday, but it won't be as heavy for the most part.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Allie Ann's Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
Allie Ann's Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
The weekend starts off warm and a bit muggy with maybe a few leftover showers before it turns...
The Steady Rainfall Continues Well Into the Overnight Hours
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra