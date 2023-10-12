Gloomy, cool with occasional showers continuing as heaviest rain ends

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Much needed rain fell across the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday night with a half inch to 3 inches of rain recorded. Even as the heaviest rain slides east after Thursday morning, we hold onto the gloomy weather.

Steady rain is most likely through mid morning Thursday before tapering down. While it gets drier after that, it will be far from dry. Cloudy and breezy today with passing light showers possible for the remainder of the day. Highs only in the mid 60s.

Rain coverage decreases by late Thursday morning. However, passing showers are still possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Overcast with a few showers around. Temperatures remain mostly in the 60s.

Still gloomy with scattered light showers around Friday. Rain coverage will be around 50%. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Keep the umbrella handy through Friday. Rain will be lighter, but still possible at any time through Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Breezy as we dry out this weekend as a cold front sweeps through by Saturday evening. Warm until then Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning lows will start off near 60 and highs will end up near 80 degrees, which is actually seasonable for this time of year. It’ll be about 10 degrees cooler Sunday. Highs may barely reach 70 degrees.

Saturday will be seasonably warm near 80 degrees with maybe a stray shower at best early. Cooler Sunday. Breezy both days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Next week starts off chilly, dry and mostly sunny. Highs look to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Can you say sweater weather?!? Slightly warmer perhaps late next week.

Drying out by the weekend and cooling off by next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

