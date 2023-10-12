Gloomy Skies Stick Around Friday with Rain at Times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Friday will feature many of the same conditions the Valley saw today with gloomy/cloudy skies and scattered light showers at times. Tomorrow morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s to low 60s and warm up to the upper 60s to low 70s in the early evening. The Valley can expect rain at any time tomorrow, but we are expecting most of the showers to move through early tomorrow morning, which is great news for anything that takes you out Friday evening. Looking ahead to the weekend and next week, conditions begin to dry out, but the cooler air doesn’t settle into the Valley until Sunday morning. This is due to a cold front with warm air ahead that moves through the area on Saturday bringing highs to the low 80s on Saturday before cooling the Valley down to the upper 40s Sunday morning. This front brings another stretch of dry weather to the Valley that will last well into next week and drop temperatures again as well. Sunday into the work week, highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s which is around 7-15° below average for this time of year!

