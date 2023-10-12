Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beloved Harris County seafood restaurant on Highway 219 is closed until further notice.

Pat’s Backwaters announced this closure on Facebook on October 12.

According to previous Facebook posts, the restaurant has been dealing with temporary closures in the past month.

It’s unknown at this time how long the temporary closure will last. It’s also unknown at this time on what brought this closure.

Pat’s Backwaters is located at 5237 Hwy. 219 in Fortson.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.