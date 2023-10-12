Business Break
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beloved Harris County seafood restaurant on Highway 219 is closed until further notice.

Pat’s Backwaters announced this closure on Facebook on October 12.

According to previous Facebook posts, the restaurant has been dealing with temporary closures in the past month.

It’s unknown at this time how long the temporary closure will last. It’s also unknown at this time on what brought this closure.

Pat’s Backwaters is located at 5237 Hwy. 219 in Fortson.

