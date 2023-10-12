Lawmakers continue working on new legislation after Carlee Russell hoax

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After Carlee Russell’s first appearance in court, many have expressed outrage at not only the recommended sentence Russell received, but the fact that she was only charged with two misdemeanors.

Local lawmakers have been reviewing current legislation since July when the hoax took place, looking at how they can tighten the reigns on false reporting. Those lawmakers say it’s a necessary fix, but not an easy one.

“I think in this situation it shined a light that we do have some holes that leak every now and then that might need to be filled,” says State Representative Juandalynn Givan.

Leigh Hulsey Represents District 15, which includes Hoover. She provided WBRC FOX6 News with an update on where revisions to current legislation currently stand.

“I think you’ll end up seeing not a new bill but an amendment to current law. Some of the details they seem to be kind of meshed out well, we still have one issue we’re trying to work through, so nothing ready to file yet, but getting a little bit closer,” Hulsey says.

Several legislators agree that when you’re dealing with laws around making false reports, things can become complicated quickly.

“What we don’t want to do is change this and create any unintended consequences either,” Hulsey cautions.

“We do it in a way where we never find ourselves not taking the everyday ordinary citizen serious,” Rep. Givan said. “Even though we may think that’s the person that cried wolf, what if it’s not?”

While it’s going to take time time to finalize, Hulsey believes the change is necessary.

“When you look at how that takes resources away from real crimes, that’s a problem we’ve got to make sure that we’re protecting the public and when we’re chasing things that are not actual crimes we’re wasting taxpayer dollars and we’re certainly not protecting people,” Hulsey said.

As of right now, Rep. Hulsey says there is no timeline of when we could expect to see these proposed amendments.

