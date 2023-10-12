Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley

LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is in full swing! Many cities and counties in the Valley are hosting events for the entire family to enjoy during this Halloween season.

WTVM has compiled a list of the events. See below:

ALABAMA

BARBOUR CO.
  • BARBOUR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TRUNK OR TREAT | OCTOBER 20
    • Clayton Farm Center - Clayton, Alabama | 4 - 7 PM | Open to all

GEORGIA

HARRIS CO.
  • HARRIS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY’S TRUNK AND TREAT | OCTOBER 26
    • Mike Tracey Arena - 10695 GA-116 - Hamilton | 5 - 8 PM | Food trucks, inflatables, trunk or treat
MUSCOGEE CO.
  • SPOOKFEST - OCTOBER 14 - FREE
    • Columbus Civic Center (400 4th St.) | 6 - 11 PM | Gates open at 5 | Candy, spooky films, photos, food trucks and more.
  • CITY-WIDE HALLOWEEN NERF WAR - OCTOBER 21 - FREE
    • The Kombat Zone Nerf Arena | 2- 5 PM | Dress in your costume | Bring own guns + ammo or rent or buy guns + ammo at arena.
  • SPOOKTACULAR TRUNK-OR-TREAT FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 21
    • Lakebottom Park between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Ave. | 11 AM - 1 PM
  • DISTRICT 4 TRUCK-OR-TREAT FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 28
    • Shirley B. Winston Park | 5 - 7 PM
  • G.E.M 4TH ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 29
    • 1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. | 2 - 4 PM (games, foods, prizes) | 5 - 7 PM (trunk or treat) | All ages welcome

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Traffic stop on I-185 in Columbus results in drug bust, 1 man arrested
File
Man critically injured in overnight multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. 280 in Lee County
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River

Latest News

Stoney Mathis
Columbus’ new police chief shares plan to fight crime in the city
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Columbus’ new police chief shares plan to fight crime in the city
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika