LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is in full swing! Many cities and counties in the Valley are hosting events for the entire family to enjoy during this Halloween season.

WTVM has compiled a list of the events. See below:

ALABAMA

BARBOUR CO.

BARBOUR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TRUNK OR TREAT | OCTOBER 20 Clayton Farm Center - Clayton, Alabama | 4 - 7 PM | Open to all



GEORGIA

HARRIS CO.

HARRIS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY’S TRUNK AND TREAT | OCTOBER 26 Mike Tracey Arena - 10695 GA-116 - Hamilton | 5 - 8 PM | Food trucks, inflatables, trunk or treat



MUSCOGEE CO.

SPOOKFEST - OCTOBER 14 - FREE Columbus Civic Center (400 4th St.) | 6 - 11 PM | Gates open at 5 | Candy, spooky films, photos, food trucks and more.

CITY-WIDE HALLOWEEN NERF WAR - OCTOBER 21 - FREE The Kombat Zone Nerf Arena | 2- 5 PM | Dress in your costume | Bring own guns + ammo or rent or buy guns + ammo at arena.

SPOOKTACULAR TRUNK-OR-TREAT FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 21 Lakebottom Park between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Ave. | 11 AM - 1 PM

DISTRICT 4 TRUCK-OR-TREAT FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 28 Shirley B. Winston Park | 5 - 7 PM

G.E.M 4TH ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 29 1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. | 2 - 4 PM (games, foods, prizes) | 5 - 7 PM (trunk or treat) | All ages welcome



Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.