LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is in full swing! Many cities and counties in the Valley are hosting events for the entire family to enjoy during this Halloween season.
WTVM has compiled a list of the events. See below:
ALABAMA
BARBOUR CO.
- BARBOUR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TRUNK OR TREAT | OCTOBER 20
- Clayton Farm Center - Clayton, Alabama | 4 - 7 PM | Open to all
GEORGIA
HARRIS CO.
- HARRIS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY’S TRUNK AND TREAT | OCTOBER 26
- Mike Tracey Arena - 10695 GA-116 - Hamilton | 5 - 8 PM | Food trucks, inflatables, trunk or treat
MUSCOGEE CO.
- SPOOKFEST - OCTOBER 14 - FREE
- Columbus Civic Center (400 4th St.) | 6 - 11 PM | Gates open at 5 | Candy, spooky films, photos, food trucks and more.
- CITY-WIDE HALLOWEEN NERF WAR - OCTOBER 21 - FREE
- The Kombat Zone Nerf Arena | 2- 5 PM | Dress in your costume | Bring own guns + ammo or rent or buy guns + ammo at arena.
- SPOOKTACULAR TRUNK-OR-TREAT FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 21
- Lakebottom Park between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Ave. | 11 AM - 1 PM
- DISTRICT 4 TRUCK-OR-TREAT FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 28
- Shirley B. Winston Park | 5 - 7 PM
- G.E.M 4TH ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL - OCTOBER 29
- 1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. | 2 - 4 PM (games, foods, prizes) | 5 - 7 PM (trunk or treat) | All ages welcome
