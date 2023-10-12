Synovus set to host contactless community shred day in Columbus
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is preparing to host a free contactless Community Shred Day next Saturday.
The event is slated for Saturday, October 21 at the Bradley Park Branch, located on Whittlesey Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can bring up to three kitchen-size trash bags or boxes of material with all paper clips and metal binder clips removed. According to the press release, Synovus team members will unload the documents to shred while participants remain in their vehicles.
Suggested shredding items include:
- Outdated documents
- Credit card statements
- Utility bills
- Bank statements
- Canceled checks
- Tax records
- Receipts
- USB thumb drives
- CDs and DVDs
Items that will not be accepted:
- Newspapers
- 3-ring binders
- Plastic protectors/report covers
- Plastics, glass or Styrofoam
- Clothing or shoes
- Batteries or ammunition
- X-rays
- Any hazardous materials
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.