Synovus set to host contactless community shred day in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is preparing to host a free contactless Community Shred Day next Saturday.

The event is slated for Saturday, October 21 at the Bradley Park Branch, located on Whittlesey Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can bring up to three kitchen-size trash bags or boxes of material with all paper clips and metal binder clips removed. According to the press release, Synovus team members will unload the documents to shred while participants remain in their vehicles.

Suggested shredding items include:

Outdated documents

Credit card statements

Utility bills

Bank statements

Canceled checks

Tax records

Receipts

USB thumb drives

CDs and DVDs

Items that will not be accepted:

Newspapers

3-ring binders

Plastic protectors/report covers

Plastics, glass or Styrofoam

Clothing or shoes

Batteries or ammunition

X-rays

Any hazardous materials

