Businesses learn tips and strategies at Collaborate Summit 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM- Visit Columbus held its annual Collaborate Summit at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Oct. 12.

Guest speakers covered topics like branding, travel trends, marketing strategies and legislative programming. There was also a panel discussion.

The guest speaker, Bob Paganosky, spoke about the five essential laws of hospitality and leveraging your marketing dollars for the Columbus market.

“A way for us to bring together our stakeholders, our hospitality partners for purposes of professional development, networking and taking away certain skill sets they can put in place at their business,” said Peter Bowden, the CEO of Visit Columbus, GA.

The goal of the event is to help businesses become more successful by helping them with networking and professional development.

