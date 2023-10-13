Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Partners in Educations Kickoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chamber of Commerce held its Partners in Education program annual kick-off on Oct. 12 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The Partners in Education 2023 theme is “Trailblazers 4 Tomorrow.” They said students are the trailblazers and it’s imperative they be equipped with the skills to face challenges.

“Partners in Education is so much more than just bringing Gatorade to field day. It’s figuring out how to get kids on the correct pathway so that not only are they high achievers in the classroom,” said Brian Sillitto, from the Chamber of Commerce.

The theme fits the four main topics of citizenship and civic Mindedness, leadership, entrepreneurship, and careers development.

The breakout sessions during the event discussed the four pillars and how to implement them in the classroom or in the Partner in Education partnerships.

