Columbus rabbi reacts to conflict in the Middle East

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The effects of the devastation in the Middle East are being felt by communities all across this country including right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Men, women and children in Southern Israel were wounded, killed and taken captive Saturday along the Gaza Strip from a surprise attack by the terrorist militant group, Hamas. The state of Israel has retaliated.

A Columbus rabbi said he has a personal experience of wartime situations in Israel, given he’s been to the country many times. His heart goes out to the grandparents, mothers, fathers, children and babies attacked and killed over the past five days.

“Hamas is a cancer to the citizens of the State of Israel. They’re a cancer to Western civilization,” Rabbi Larry Schlesinger said.

He said he fears for residents of Gaza caught in the crossfire of war in the Middle East.

“No sovereign nation is going to tolerate rockets being shot across its border. Terrorist incursions across the border, that means you have to respond, and unfortunately, there are going to be people caught in the crossfire, and that’s tragic as well,” he said.

Schlesinger’s temple hasn’t had a worship service since Saturday, but when they do have one again, there will be prayers for healing and prayers for the deceased.

“There is the power of prayer, and a community that comes together, you know, in prayer is very, very strong, very, very powerful,” he said.

Schlesinger said the Jewish world is a small one.

“We are very much something of a family, and when one part of that small Jewish world is adversely affected, it affects everyone in the Jewish community across the board,” he said.

Schlesinger said his congregation is receiving a tremendous amount of support from those in the non-Jewish community, and they appreciate it.

