COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus fire officials were on the scene of a house fire.

According to our crew, the fire occurred near the area of 15th Avenue and 19th Street in Columbus.

Crews extinguish small fire near 19th St. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Our crews say it was a small fire and there were no injuries reported.

No word on what may have caused the fire.

