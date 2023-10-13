Business Break
Drier Conditions and Cooler Temperatures on the Way!

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy conditions and lingering showers should last into this evening, but conditions should dry throughout the night with low temperatures near 60 degrees.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Heading into this weekend weather conditions will begin to dry out, however a stray shower can’t be ruled out on both Saturday and Sunday, but nothing to ruin any weekend plans. On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with hopefully enough clearing in the afternoon in time to view the eclipse on Saturday which will occur between 11:42 AM ET - 2:47 PM ET.

A partial eclipse will be visible in our area Saturday afternoon. You must use proper solar filters to view the sun.(Source: WTVM Weather)

After the front moves through the Valley on Saturday, it will leave behind drier conditions until at least next Friday when we expect rain coverage to increase once again. Before the cold front works through the Chattahoochee Valley, Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s while on Sunday, after the cold front passage, high temperatures will be in the upper-60s and low-70s (about 10 degrees cooler). These cooler temperatures will stick around heading into the new work week with high temperatures on Monday expected to be in the mid-60s which is well below average. These cooler temperatures are expected to last through the week with temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s Tuesday through Friday.

High Temperatures
High Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

Low temperatures on Monday morning will be in the upper-40s and on Tuesday morning in the mid-40s.

Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Carolyn Wright resigns at Central, will begin new coaching career at J.A.G. High School
