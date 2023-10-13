Business Break
Former CFO of YMCA Columbus arrested in embezzlement case

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The former Chief Financial Officer of the YMCA of Columbus has been arrested in connection with an embezzlement case.

According to officials, 57-year-old Donna Fiquett has been arrested in connection with an embezzlement case involving the YMCA of Columbus and is facing one count of theft by taking.

Authorities say the investigation, which began in September, was initiated after the Columbus Police Department received reports of an embezzlement situation at the YMCA. Evidence was collected to include audit reports, transaction statements, social media posts, certified bank records, and other employment records from the YMCA.

It was determined that Fiquett had misused a YMCA business card (Sam’s MasterCard) for personal expenditures, totaling $91,153.77 in unauthorized charges. She had a Capital One business card in her name and used YMCA funds to make payments on that card, totaling $116,254.88. The total amount of theft that can be proven from July 2020 through July 2023 is $207,408.65.

On October 3, an arrest warrant was issued for Fiquett.

Fiquett was apprehended on October 13 by the U.S. Marshals at a residence in Russell County. She was transported to the Russell County Jail, where she waived her extradition.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Fugitive Unit then transported her to the Muscogee County Jail.

Fiquett is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a hearing on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 9 a.m.

