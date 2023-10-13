Gray sky on Friday the 13th, More sun over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The gloomy weather won’t leave our region just yet, but more sun will mix with the clouds over the weekend.

Overcast skies on this Friday with cool and drizzly/misty weather. There is a chance of occasional light showers. Temperatures not changing much; highs only between 64 and 68 degrees.

Gloomy conditions continue with mist and occasional light showers in the forecast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Spots of drizzle and isolated showers tonight for high school football. Patchy fog developing late. Lows near 60 degrees early Saturday.

Cooler by the second half of the weekend with more sun mixing in with the clouds. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Morning clouds and fog early Saturday with perhaps a stray shower. Increasing sunshine as the afternoon progresses. Highs between 75 and 80 degrees. We’ll be about 10-15 degrees Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds. Pretty dry as most of the moisture stays to our north. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy throughout the entire weekend with gusts of 20-30 mph.

A great Saturday to check out RushSouth Music Festival in Columbus. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A partial eclipse will be visible in our area Saturday afternoon. You must use proper solar filters to view the sun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

HOW TO SAFELY VIEW THE PARTIAL ANNULAR ECLIPSE SATURDAY

Despite lots of sun early next week, it looks chilly! You can get by wearing a sweater pretty much all day Monday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Highs only get into the low to mid 60s. Mornings get cooler through mid-week but highs inch up closer to 70 degrees by Wednesday, which is still almost 10 degrees below average. May see a few showers by Friday or Saturday of next week.

Next week starts off chilly and temperatures all week will remain below average. (Source: WTVM Weather)

