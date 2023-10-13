Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Headquarter Nissan, Solid Rock Church asking citizens to donate for CandyFest 2023

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Halloween approaches, Headquarter Nissan in Columbus needs your help collecting bags of candy.

Headquarter Nissan has partnered with Solid Rock Church for their annual CandyFest. CandyFest is a free event for families that offers a number of fun activities.

Some of those activities include, a ferris wheel, axe throwing, bouncy houses and of course, trunk or treating.

To help collect candy for the event, Headquarter Nissan is hosting a stuff the the truck candy drive, now through October 27th. The dealership’s goal is to collect at least 200 bags of candy. Everyone who donates an unopened bag of candy will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a flat screen TV.

CandyFest 2023 will take place on October 29 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Solid Rock Church located at 6959 Warm Springs Road in Midland.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Traffic stop on I-185 in Columbus results in drug bust, 1 man arrested
Carolyn Wright resings at Central, will become Girl’s Basketball Head Coach at JAG
Carolyn Wright resigns at Central, will begin new coaching career at J.A.G. High School
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika

Latest News

Hometown Connection
16th Annual Hometown Connection
Synovus logo
Synovus set to host contactless community shred day in Columbus
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley