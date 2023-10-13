Headquarter Nissan, Solid Rock Church asking citizens to donate for CandyFest 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Halloween approaches, Headquarter Nissan in Columbus needs your help collecting bags of candy.

Headquarter Nissan has partnered with Solid Rock Church for their annual CandyFest. CandyFest is a free event for families that offers a number of fun activities.

Some of those activities include, a ferris wheel, axe throwing, bouncy houses and of course, trunk or treating.

To help collect candy for the event, Headquarter Nissan is hosting a stuff the the truck candy drive, now through October 27th. The dealership’s goal is to collect at least 200 bags of candy. Everyone who donates an unopened bag of candy will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a flat screen TV.

CandyFest 2023 will take place on October 29 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Solid Rock Church located at 6959 Warm Springs Road in Midland.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.