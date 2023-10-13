Business Break
How to Build an Eclipse Viewer to View the Eclipse Safely

Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -

Step-by-Step DIY Solar Eclipse Tutorial with Household Items

It’s very important to use proper and approved eyewear when viewing a solar eclipse. Using sunglasses, binoculars, or nothing at all can cause permanent damage to your eyes. If you are having trouble finding eclipse glasses before the annular eclipse tomorrow, here’s an easy and fun way to build an eclipse viewer with materials you have at home. All you need is a shoe or cereal box, scissors/box cutter, tape, blank paper, a pin or needle, and tin foil. The video has detailed instructions on how to assemble your eclipse viewer. The Annular Eclipse is visible Saturday, October 14th, and begins 11:42 AM EST - 2:47 PM EST. The peak time of the eclipse here in the Valley is at 1:13 PM EST with the moon covering 56% of the sun at this time.

A partial eclipse will be visible in our area Saturday afternoon. You must use proper solar...
A partial eclipse will be visible in our area Saturday afternoon. You must use proper solar filters to view the sun.(Source: WTVM Weather)

