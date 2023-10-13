Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange Police Department hosting first Gun Buyback event

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to end violence in the community, the LaGrange Police Department hosted it’s first ever Gun Buyback Event thursday.

Folks were able to bring their unwanted firearms to the police station on Haralson Street between 2 and 8 p.m. In exchange for a firearm, people were given a $150 Walmart gift card.

No questions were asked about the firearms.

”You don’t generally see a lot of buy back programs with this kind of turnaround, so I think that kind of speaks volumes for our citizens in and around LaGrange,” said Lt. Christopher Pritchett. “The weapon’s off the street and out of the hands of the criminals and even if it was a law abiding citizen that just had some old guns lying around which is what a lot of this was those are weapons that are now in our safekeeping.”

Police say more than a hundred guns and rifles were turned in.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Traffic stop on I-185 in Columbus results in drug bust, 1 man arrested
Carolyn Wright resings at Central, will become Girl’s Basketball Head Coach at JAG
Carolyn Wright resigns at Central, will begin new coaching career at J.A.G. High School
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika

Latest News

LaGrange Police Department hosting first Gun Buyback event
LaGrange Police Department hosting first Gun Buyback event
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
Sons Chevrolet offering $10k reward for information on car robbery suspects
Sons Chevrolet offering $10k reward for information on car robbery suspects
Sons Chevrolet offering $10k reward for information on car robbery suspects
Sons Chevrolet offering $10k reward for information on car robbery suspects