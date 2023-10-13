LaGrange Police Department hosting first Gun Buyback event

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to end violence in the community, the LaGrange Police Department hosted it’s first ever Gun Buyback Event thursday.

Folks were able to bring their unwanted firearms to the police station on Haralson Street between 2 and 8 p.m. In exchange for a firearm, people were given a $150 Walmart gift card.

No questions were asked about the firearms.

”You don’t generally see a lot of buy back programs with this kind of turnaround, so I think that kind of speaks volumes for our citizens in and around LaGrange,” said Lt. Christopher Pritchett. “The weapon’s off the street and out of the hands of the criminals and even if it was a law abiding citizen that just had some old guns lying around which is what a lot of this was those are weapons that are now in our safekeeping.”

Police say more than a hundred guns and rifles were turned in.

